This is part of £14m in cash set to be approved by Greater Manchester Combined Authority on Friday as it looks to improve the region’s transport routes.

Back in January 2021, £16m was approved by GMCA for the development and delivery of a new railway station at Golborne.

This extra funding will go on top of the £700,000 already put on the table to establish the outline of the project, generate more proposals for funding, and how much it would cost to deliver and operate the development.

The A573 bridge over the railway line at Golborne

The station, once constructed, could give the town, that sits between Leigh and Wigan, direct access to the rail network for the first time in 50 years.

The old station in Golborne was shut in 1961 following the Beeching report. This report identified 2,363 stations and 5,000 miles (8,000 km) of railway line for closure, amounting to 55 per cent of stations, 30 per cent of route miles, and 67,700 British Rail positions being axed.

Leigh’s Conservative MP James Grundy, who has been a big supporter of the railway station’s return, made a submission to his government as part of the national Restoring your Railway Fund: a £500m pot of cash meant for recommissioning old out-of-use stations.

Vernon Everitt, transport commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: “Momentum continues to build behind delivery of the Bee Network – the integrated, affordable and accessible public transport and active travel network for our city-region.

"These schemes will provide much-needed improvements such as dealing with pinch points on main bus routes experiencing delays or poor journey time reliability, improved passenger waiting facilities, raised kerbs for better access at bus stops and better real-time customer information.

“This investment will also ensure signage is well-maintained and provide the latest road signalling technology to tackle delays.”