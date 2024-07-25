Wigan trains affected as Avanti West Coast workers set to strike
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rail union RMT, will take strike action on Avanti West Coast this Friday and Saturday (July 26 and 27) due to imposed rosters causing widespread stress and fatigue among staff.
Caterers at Avanti West Coast face short notice changes to shifts, job cuts, and enforced overtime, impacting their ability to plan family commitments and attend medical appointments.
Despite negotiations recently, no breakthrough was found, meaning industrial action remains on.
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti West Coast’s chaotic management has left staff unable to plan their lives, creating unacceptable stress and fatigue.
"Our members, who deliver crucial on-board catering services, have endured continuous job reductions, unpredictable work hours, and mandatory overtime.
"Avanti's disorganised management has made it impossible for staff to plan their lives, resulting in an intolerable amount of stress and exhaustion.
"That's why they are taking action Friday and Saturday, to demand Avanti bosses give them a fair work-life balance and treat them with decency."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.