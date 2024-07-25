Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trains passing through Wigan this weekend could be affected due to strike action.

Rail union RMT, will take strike action on Avanti West Coast this Friday and Saturday (July 26 and 27) due to imposed rosters causing widespread stress and fatigue among staff.

Caterers at Avanti West Coast face short notice changes to shifts, job cuts, and enforced overtime, impacting their ability to plan family commitments and attend medical appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avanti West Coast staff are striking this weekend

Despite negotiations recently, no breakthrough was found, meaning industrial action remains on.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti West Coast’s chaotic management has left staff unable to plan their lives, creating unacceptable stress and fatigue.

"Our members, who deliver crucial on-board catering services, have endured continuous job reductions, unpredictable work hours, and mandatory overtime.

"Avanti's disorganised management has made it impossible for staff to plan their lives, resulting in an intolerable amount of stress and exhaustion.