The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to attacking a woman and will stand trial next year.

Nicholas Milligan, 30, of Christopher Street, Ince, is alleged to have assaulted the woman, causing actual bodily harm, in Standish between July 29 and August 7 last year.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a trial at Bolton Crown Court on February 6.

Wigan and Leigh court

Two men will go on trial later in the year after denying a series of serious crimes including kidnap.

Darren Williams, 47, of Robson Place, Abram, and 38-year-old Dean Braham, of Brewery Lane, Leigh, have pleaded not guilty to the abduction, false imprisonment and assault of Dominique Peet, plus burglary and possession of an assault rifle.

Their trial at Bolton Crown Court was listed for November 18.

A Wigan man was jailed in a domestic abuse case.

Jamie Ascroft, 38, of Levens Place, Ince, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to be sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment.

The domestic abuse towards the named woman took place between February 1 last year and January 26 this year.

Ascroft was jailed for 22 weeks and also handed a three-year restraining order to protect the woman.

A man has appeared in court accused of causing a "nuisance or disturbance" at a hospital and refusing to leave.

Daniel Pemberton-Ward, 26, of Westbourne Avenue, Leigh, is alleged to have committed an offence at the Royal Bolton Hospital on May 17.

The charge alleges: "While on National Health Service premises, namely Bolton Hospital A&E department, other than for the purpose of obtaining medical advice, treatment or care for yourself, caused, without reasonable excuse a nuisance or disturbance to an National Health Service staff member who was working there or was otherwise there in connection with work and refused without reasonable excuse to leave the premises when asked to do so by a National Health Service staff member."

A plea has not yet been entered and he is next due to appear before Wigan magistrates on August 16.

A borough man has pleaded not guilty to carrying out an assault which caused actual bodily harm.

Philip Bell, 55, of St Helens Road, Leigh, is alleged to have attacked Joshua Richardson on January 3.

A trial will be held at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on September 29, 2025.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A crown court trial will be held for a man accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Craig Fielding, 48, of Gordon Street, Leigh, is charged with attacking Liam Smith on February 15.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will be held on August 20.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A man who admitted carrying two weapons in Wigan town centre has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Reardon, 26, of Barnsley Street, Springfield, was found with a knuckle duster and a makeshift weapon on Riverway on February 11.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He must do 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

A Wigan man walked free from court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

Bradley Martin, 27, of Oriel Street, Bickershaw, pleaded guilty to the two offences when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

For the dangerous driving offence, he received 14 months’ imprisonment, with an additional two months for handling stolen goods, making 16 months in total.

Both sentences were suspended for 24 months.

Martin was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and will have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to a series of offences involving indecent images.

Simon Finney, 59, of Moore Street, Whelley, admitted to making indecent images of children - 95 falling into the most serious category A, 45 category B and 125 category C - between July 23, 2021 and September 21, 2022.

He also had three prohibited images of a child between July 23, 2021 and September 20, 2022.

Finney also pleaded guilty to three counts of publishing obscene messages, falling between July 22 and 25, 2022, July 25 and September 23, 2022, and between September 2 and 30, 2022.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Finney will be sentenced on August 21.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A borough man has appeared in court charged with having a banned XL bully dog.

Brandon Greenwood, 25, of Brewery Lane, Leigh, is accused of being in possession of the dog on February 21, contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Act.

He has not yet entered a plea and will next appear before Wigan magistrates on August 29.

The case of a Wigan man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been sent to the crown court.

Jeffery Hitchen, 54, of Avon Road, Ashton, is alleged to have touched the teenager on December 12.

He has not yet entered a plea and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a trial.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place there on August 28.

Hitchen was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man who carried out a racially aggravated assault at Southport railway station has received his punishment.

Robert O'Hara-Barton, 48, of Kendal Road, Ince, pleaded guilty to attacking the man on September 12, as well as failing to attend Sefton Magistrates' Court while on bail on December 13.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, with alcohol treatment for six months, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a £120 fine.

A Wigan man will stand trial next year after pleading not guilty to assault.

Darren Hillman, 35, of Elmsbury Street, Ashton, is charged with assaulting a woman by beating her on March 22.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on February 10.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman.

Anthony Hodkisson, 54, of Wigan Road, Standish, touched the woman in a sexual way without her consent on March 11, 2023.

He will be sentenced by Wigan justices on September 17.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan woman has been charged with attacking three people on the same day.

Amanda Browitt, 29, of Greenhey, Orrell, is alleged to have assaulted Jamie Worrall, Michael Pagett and a police officer by beating them on June 22.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 29.

A Wigan man faces four charges of sexual assault.

Thomas Dean, 20, of Mossdale Road, Ashton, is accused of sexually touching a 14-year-old girl without her consent between January 1 and 31, 2020.

He pleaded not guilty to all four charges when he appeared before Wigan magistrates.

Dean was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on September 26 next year.

A Wigan man is accused of trying to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Carl Blinston, 45, of Patterdale Road, Ashton, is charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a 14-year-old girl between September 19 and November 26, 2022.

He has not yet entered a plea and will next appear before Wigan justices on September 16.

Five people have been accused of helping to cover up a brutal Wigan killing.

Early last year eight members of a gang who kidnapped and murdered Christopher Hughes were jailed for a total of 235 years.

Now five suspects have appeared in the dock charged with assisting offenders.

They are Gashaw Awla, 40, of Greenwood Avenue, Lyla Balbas, 37, of Plane Avenue, Zina Morris, 33, of Sherwood Drive, Ajheen Jaf, 39, of Matheson Drive, and Adama Morris, 34, of Sherwood Drive, all in Worsley Hall.

They are all charged with assisting an offender by "assisting with plans for the burial and/or disposal of the body of Christopher Hughes, with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of Alan Jaf, Khalil Awla, Razgar Mohammed, Dean ONeil Davey, Erion Voja, Curtis Balbas, Erland Spahiu and Martin Smith who had committed the offence of murder, knowing or believing the said person to be guilty of the offence or some other offence which carries a term of imprisonment of five years or more."

Adam Morris and Ajheen Jaf are further charged of assisting offenders by deleting CCTV footage from a home in Ridyard Street.

Jaf too is charged with encouraging/assisting an offence by providing sightings of "male suspects" to her husband Alan.

Layla Balbas is further charged with assisting an offender by providing a car to Curtis Balbas which was not used in the kidnap or murder.

And Zina Morris is further charged with perverting the course of justice by providing a false statement to police.

All were released on unconditional bail until they make their first appearances before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 4.

Mr Hughes, 37, was snatched off the streets of Wigan and bundled into the boot of a car in February 2022.

His mutilated body was found four days later near the M58 at Skelmersdale.

A Wigan woman who launched a vicious Christmas Eve attack in 2021 has been jailed.

Chantelle Foster, 34, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, had been charged with intending to wound Mark Seddon – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – on December 24 two years ago.

The matter had been due to go to trial at Bolton Crown Court this summer but at a pre-trial review, Foster (who also goes by the surname Hurst) pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing grievous bodily harm which was accepted by the prosecution.

She was jailed for 14 months.

Sentencing of a Wigan 40-year-old who admitted to a series of child sex crimes has been delayed.

Carl Clinch, of Platt Lane, Hindley, had previously stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls under the age of 16, one inciting non-penetrative sexual activity, one requesting sexual images and one of sending a sexual message.

He also admitted to possessing two images of child abuse that fall into the most serious legal category - A - and seven category C images.

He further pleaded guilty to taking a category C picture.

He had been due to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on July 30 but the hearing has now been delayed until September 2 for the preparation of a presentence report.

A Wigan 21-year-old who admitted wounding a man will now be sentenced at crown court.

Darryl Weekes, of Spring Grove, Orrell, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on May 26, 2023.

He was due be sentenced by Wigan justices on July 26 and was remanded on unconditional bail but the case has now been sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will learn his fate from a judge on August 23.

A Wigan borough 43-year-old has admitted to twice issuing death threats.

Christopher Scannell, of Glebe Street in Leigh, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to sending messages between January 18 and July 7 this year in which credible threats to a person's life were threatened.

He was remanded into custody until sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on August 23.

A Wigan 23-year-old who caused more than £2,000 damages during a violent rampage through a woman's home has been given a community punishment.

Lucas Santos, of Sycamore Avenue in Golborne, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the criminal damage of kitchen appliances, decorations, a mirror and strobe lighting at Jessica Silva's house on January 14 last year.

He also admitted to breaching bail on January 5 this year.

The bench ordered him to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities while paying his victim £500 in compensation.

A Wigan borough man who possessed offensive weapons has been given a suspended prison term while a trial date has been set for a woman who denies the same charges.

Rebecca Armstrong, 31, of Chaucer Grove, Atherton, appeared before local magistrates, having already denied having a knuckleduster, flick knife and extendable baton at her home address on December 5 last year.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until her trial at the Wigan courts on July 1 next year.

Her co-accused, Troy Vickers, 35 and of the same address, had previously admitted to having the weapons.

He was given a 16-week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months.

He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and all the weapons have been forfeited for destruction.

A not guilty plea has been entered by a Wigan borough 38-year-old accused of encouraging a child to run away from home.

Gareth Thomas, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before local justices to deny a single charge of knowingly inciting a named boy to flee his lawful carer on October 16 last year.

He was released on conditional bail pending his next appearance at the same court on September 4.