Emergency services were called to Warrington Lane at 9.40am on Wednesday after the collision, which was reported to have happened at low speed.

A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with neck pain, but her injuries were not thought to be serious.

Warrington Lane was closed and bus services were diverted, but the road has since been cleared and reopened to traffic.