Work restarts on Wigan bridge replacement project after contractor stopped trading

Staff from Buckingham Group had been working on the demolition and replacement of a road bridge on Ladies Lane, Hindley, since March as part of the £78m programme to electrify 13 miles of track between Lostock Junction and Wigan North Western.

But they downed tools last Friday when the firm filed a notice to appoint administrators, due to “deep losses and interim cash deficits” on four major projects, including the redevelopment of Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium.

Equipment was left on Ladies Lane, Hindley by the previous contractors

It was a real blow for people living in Hindley, who have faced long diversions for months due to the closure of Ladies Lane.

The reopening date had already been pushed back from Friday, July 14 and they were looking forward to the project being completed on Friday, September 1.

The firm has now appointed a new contractor to finish the work – though there was bad news for residents counting down to the reopening of Ladies Lane.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Since the announcement about Buckingham Group last week, we’ve been working hard to find a way for work at Ladies Lane in Hindley to continue.

"With the project so close to completion we’ve made it a priority to find an alternative contractor, with J Murphy and Sons now appointed to finish off the work at Ladies Lane. They will start on site today.

"The unexpected delay does mean the road won’t reopen as planned on September 1, but we will be working hard with the new contractor to get the work completed as soon as we can.”

The work at Hindley station forms part of the programme to electrify the railway line between Bolton and Wigan and has seen the bridge on Ladies Lane being demolished and rebuilt so there will be space for the overhead wires needed.