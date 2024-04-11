Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have poured in following the death of Layton Jones, from Norley.

Emergency services were called to Pemberton station, on Billinge Road, to reports of a casualty on the tracks on the afternoon of Friday, March 15.

An inquest was opened after the tragic death of Wigan man Layton Jones, 22, last month

British Transport Police (BTP) officers attended, along with paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service.

However the casualty – now known to be Layton – was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest to look into the circumstances surrounding his death has now been opened and adjourned at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

The cause of death was given as "multiple injuries” and a provisional date for the full hearing was set for Tuesday, July 2.

A number of memorial events have already taken place since Layton's tragic death last month.

Two white doves and blue balloons were released at a gathering of family and friends outside The Ravine (Pemberton Central Working Men’s Club), where a poem was read in tribute.

A fund-raising raffle and an "old skool night" have also taken place at the same venue.

Many messages have been left by well-wishers on social media, including his dad David Lindley, who posted: "Miss you so much Layton son."

An online crowd-funder set up by members of the family, which raised £2,650, read: “Layton was always an outgoing kid making strong friendships and always causing trouble from stealing toys as a baby to making trouble in Abraham Guest Academy.

"Layton will be leaving behind a huge loving family not the least to mention his mum Linzi and two younger sisters Katie and Karla who are all shocked and never imagined that they would be left in this situation.

"As well as family, over the years he has made hundreds of friends. And gone through countless science lessons where he couldn’t stop laughing, late nights around Norley Hall and emotional times remembering his friend Cameron Chadwick who also passed far too soon.”

Among the many who left messages was one who said: "Love that lad soooo much."