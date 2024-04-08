Wigan borough house boarded up amid serious damage after being hit by overturned crane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The devastation caused to the property on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, is clear to see following the shocking incident on Saturday morning.

An upstairs window, the roof and surrounding brickwork have been badly damaged, while a large wooden board has been fixed to the house at ground floor level and a large fence has been erected outside the property, which stands close to Ena Mill.

The damage at the house on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, after a crane overturned and hit it

Emergency services rushed to the two-storey house at 10.30am on Saturday after a lorry carrying a crane overturned and ripped through the house.

Fortunately no-one was injured, thought video footage shared on social media shows a child playing outside the house just moments before the incident.