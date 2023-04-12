Firefighters were called to Dunscore Road, in Winstanley, at around 9.30pm on Tuesday when the blaze started underneath children’s toys and clothes.

The flames engulfed the roof of the carport and then spread to the conservatory of the neighbouring property.

Firefighters rushed to Dunscore Road in Winstanley

The fire was spotted by a resident in one of the houses and everyone in the properties was able to get out unscathed before firefighters arrived.

Four fire engines were needed and crews spent an hour working to bring the blaze under control.

But both houses were badly damaged by the fire, including fascia boards melting and the contents of the carport being destroyed.