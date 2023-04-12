Two houses on Wigan street damaged as fire spreads from carport
Neighbours on a Wigan street have been left with a big clean-up job after a fire started in a carport and spread to the house next-door.
Firefighters were called to Dunscore Road, in Winstanley, at around 9.30pm on Tuesday when the blaze started underneath children’s toys and clothes.
The flames engulfed the roof of the carport and then spread to the conservatory of the neighbouring property.
The fire was spotted by a resident in one of the houses and everyone in the properties was able to get out unscathed before firefighters arrived.
Four fire engines were needed and crews spent an hour working to bring the blaze under control.
But both houses were badly damaged by the fire, including fascia boards melting and the contents of the carport being destroyed.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established, but it is not thought to have been started deliberately.