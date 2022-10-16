News you can trust since 1853
Two lanes of major road in the Wigan borough re-open following crash

Two lanes of a major road connecting Wigan to Manchester were closed this morning following a crash.

By Sian Jones
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2022, 2:24pm

Emergency services responded to reports of the two-vehicle collision on the westbound direction of the Eat Lancashire Road at the junction with Atherleigh Way in Leigh at around 10am on Sunday.

It is not known how many peopler were involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries.

The incident occurred earlier today

The incident was described as “passible” by Transport for Greater Manchester who urged motorists to allow more time for their journey.

The lanes have since re-opened

