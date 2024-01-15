News you can trust since 1853
Two people hospitalised after crash on busy Wigan road

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on a busy Wigan main road.
By Sian Jones
Published 15th Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 16:14 GMT
Emergency services responded to reports of a car in collision with a motorbike on Ormskirk Road at its junction with Enfield Street in Pemberton just before 2pm on Monday (January 15).

There are believed to be no serious injuries.

One onlooker said: “The bike and the car both looked a right mess!”

Traffic was held up for a period while emergency services attended and the scene was cleared.

