Two people hospitalised after crash on busy Wigan road
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on a busy Wigan main road.
Emergency services responded to reports of a car in collision with a motorbike on Ormskirk Road at its junction with Enfield Street in Pemberton just before 2pm on Monday (January 15).
There are believed to be no serious injuries.
One onlooker said: “The bike and the car both looked a right mess!”
Traffic was held up for a period while emergency services attended and the scene was cleared.