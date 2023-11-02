News you can trust since 1853
Two women escape unscathed after collision at Wigan junction

Early rush hour traffic was disrupted today (November 2) after a two-car collision at a Wigan road junction.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 07:59 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 07:59 GMT
A Mini and a Citroen crashed at the intersection of Warrington Road and Highfield Grange Avenue, Marus Bridge, at 6.40pm and it was initially reported to Wigan fire station in a 999 call that there were casualties trapped inside the vehicles.

But on arrival a crew, happily, found that the female drivers of both cars had been able to extricate themselves and were uninjured.

A spokesman for the station said that the firefighters then simply made sure that the vehicles and the scene were safe.

Traffic was able to freely flow again less than an hour later.

