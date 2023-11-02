Two women escape unscathed after collision at Wigan junction
Early rush hour traffic was disrupted today (November 2) after a two-car collision at a Wigan road junction.
A Mini and a Citroen crashed at the intersection of Warrington Road and Highfield Grange Avenue, Marus Bridge, at 6.40pm and it was initially reported to Wigan fire station in a 999 call that there were casualties trapped inside the vehicles.
But on arrival a crew, happily, found that the female drivers of both cars had been able to extricate themselves and were uninjured.