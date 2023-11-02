Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mini and a Citroen crashed at the intersection of Warrington Road and Highfield Grange Avenue, Marus Bridge, at 6.40pm and it was initially reported to Wigan fire station in a 999 call that there were casualties trapped inside the vehicles.

But on arrival a crew, happily, found that the female drivers of both cars had been able to extricate themselves and were uninjured.

A spokesman for the station said that the firefighters then simply made sure that the vehicles and the scene were safe.