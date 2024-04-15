Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An inquest into the death of Masie Lomax-Newton heard that she would regularly accompany her mum Emma and gran Cindy Molyneux to an Atherton farm where the family rented out stables for their ponies.

However Masie gained access to a pond through insecure fencing and was found lying face down in the water. It was more than 30 minutes before her absence was noticed and the alarm was raised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masie Lomax-Newton was described at the inquest as a 'very loved child'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was taken to Royal Bolton Hospital and then to Manchester Children’s Hospital – however attempts to save her proved futile and, with the parents’ agreement, life support was withdrawn and she died on December 1, 2021.

The inquest heard that her dad Robert first became aware of the tragedy when he received a “frantic phone call” at work from his wife Emma on November 8, 2021.

She told him that their daughter Masie had been found floating in a pond and rushed to hospital. Mr Lomax-Newton said in a statement that his daughter’s death had been a “tremendous shock” to them all and difficult to deal with.

Dawn Jones, the owner of Crab Fold Farm where the tragedy occurred, said the pond was not on their land. Since the incident she had stopped renting out stables to people who had horses.

Masie Lomax-Newton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that the fencing around the pond had been “compromised."

Following the death, Greater Manchester Police launched a simultaneous criminal investigation and a separate one regarding child safeguarding.

Det Insp Nathan Percival said that Masie had last been seen eating chocolate on a bench by the pond, but for 33 minutes had not been supervised by her mum or grandmother.

By the time she was pulled out by her mum Emma, the little girl had been in the freezing cold water for around 19 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Masie was admitted to Royal Bolton Hospital, she was found to be suffering from hypothermia. Although her heart was restarted, she had also suffered severe brain damage due to lack of oxygen.

Her grandad, Charles, told the inquest that after she was transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital, he would still read to her every night even though she was unresponsive.

He said: “She has left a really big hole in my heart that can never be filled.”

The coroner, Michael Pemberton, delivered a narrative conclusion, saying that Masie died as a result of accidentally falling into a pond while unsupervised by adults. This led to a brain injury and she succumbed to broncho-pneumonia once life support was withdrawn. The cause of death was given as drowning.

He ruled that neglect had contributed to her death, but added that this related to the cause of death and not to the general standard of care she received from her parents, and that Masie was a “very loved child.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Any death is tragic, the death of a child even more so. I hope that you can find some closure now.”