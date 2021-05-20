Flood warning service for Wigan communities

Wigan communities can benefit from a new flood warning service.

The Environment Agency (EA) has announced that they are offering the service to Collier Brook at Atherton and Standish.

Properties around Worthington Park in the Bleachworks area of Standish can log their details to be warned when the River Douglas is likely to flood.

The River Douglas

Flood risk in the area is low, but floods have happened in the past.

The new flood warnings came into effect on May 19 covering more than 263 properties.

Flood warnings tell people about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and help them make informed decisions about how to respond. There are three types of warning – flood alert, flood warning and severe flood warning.

Householders are encouraged to prepare if they receive a flood alert. This could mean packing a bag that includes medicines, insurance documents and anything else they would not want to lose if flooding were to take place.

A flood warning calls on people to act now which means turning off gas, water and electricity and moving family and pets to safety. A severe flood warning means people are in immediate danger and to follow advice from emergency services.

Ben Scott, area flood and coastal risk manager for Greater Manchester said: “We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.

"We want to ensure that everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding which is why we're pleased that people in Atherton and Standish will now be able to receive our free flood warning service."

Additional funding from the Government has enabled the EA to invest in the latest technology and infrastructure needed. This is to provide a flood warning service in Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire and more than 200 other communities across England.

In total an additional 62,000 properties at risk of flooding will receive flood warnings between now and the end of 2022.

Home and business owners will be auto enrolled to the flood warning service via their mobile network.

However, to get the most benefit out of the service the EA is encouraging people to register directly with them by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or visiting https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings where they can register preferred contact details.