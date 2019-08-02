Uke festival strikes a chord in Parbold

This weekend marks the fourth year running of strum-thing special taking place in a local village.



The entertaining and eccentric Parbulele Ukulele Festival is now underway and will take place in the village until late on Sunday.

Organisers have credited the “fantastic attendance” and positive feedback at previous events for keeping it going.

Gary Smith, a member of the organising committee, said: “To sum up our festival and what makes it different, is that we have the friendly ‘village’ feel to it, and whilst it is first and foremost a ukulele festival, it is also a festival for all the family.

“From the village hall to the Stocks there is something for all.

This year will see the addition of The Battle of the Bands on the Friday evening concert at the village hall.

There will also be a pirate boat appearing as in previous years.

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend over the three days.

As well as day time family activities, there will be two evening concerts in the village hall on Friday and Saturday evening, with a range of bands and solo artists appearing.

Other attractions include 12 workshops run by the professional artists, for beginners to those with more experience that want to improve their playing skills. There are also singing and song-writing workshops and even harmonica lessons.

Again this year during the two days Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm there will be local ukulele bands playing in the beer gardens of the Railway, Windmill and Stocks pubs, plus a café installed for the festival.

The main stage will be located at the Music Village with performers both days. There is also a children’s area with bouncy castles plus a huge barbecue.

Programmes are £2 including a raffle ticket to win a ukulele valued at over £150. Entry to the festival is free. The concerts are £5 on Friday evening and £15 on Saturday evening and the workshops are £10.

For more information click here

