Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls marks 126th year with first major Vietnam order
and live on Freeview channel 276
The deal was initiated after Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls showcased their product range at ISM, the largest International Trade Show for confectionery, held at the Koln Messe in Cologne, Germany earlier this year.
Uncle Joe’s new Vietnamese partner is Thien Bao Confectionery Company Limited (TBCC), a unit specializing in importing and distributing world-famous product lines such as Walker Nonsuch Toffees, Farmhouse Biscuits, Campbell Shortbread, Golden Bonbon Nougat, Hachez & Feodora chocolate, Cavendish & Harvey fruits candy... headquartered in Hochiminh city - the largest and most dynamic city in Vietnam. With the cooperation of this capable and reputable partner, Uncle Joe's Mint Balls believes that success and expansion in the Vietnam market will be rapid and sustainable.
John Winnard, Joint Managing Director of Wigan-based Uncle Joe’s, commented: “Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls are well known throughout the UK, but we continue to make a concerted effort to grow our international trade, and overseas trade shows are a perfect way for us to do this.”
“It is great that our first major order for Vietnam has come after a fabulous 2023 during which we celebrated our 125th year as a traditional UK confectionery manufacturing family business."
Antony Winnard, Joint Managing Director, said, "It was a demanding proposition to fulfil the order within the required timeline. It took three weeks to manufacture, while also supplying our existing, loyal customers."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.