Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls marks 126th year with first major Vietnam order

World-famous premium sweet brand Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, which celebrated its 125th year in 2023, has just despatched its first major order to Vietnam. The contract worth hundreds of thousands of US dollars to supply their original and most famous product, Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, to Vietnam has been loaded into a container and is now en route.

The deal was initiated after Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls showcased their product range at ISM, the largest International Trade Show for confectionery, held at the Koln Messe in Cologne, Germany earlier this year.

Uncle Joe’s new Vietnamese partner is Thien Bao Confectionery Company Limited (TBCC), a unit specializing in importing and distributing world-famous product lines such as Walker Nonsuch Toffees, Farmhouse Biscuits, Campbell Shortbread, Golden Bonbon Nougat, Hachez & Feodora chocolate, Cavendish & Harvey fruits candy... headquartered in Hochiminh city - the largest and most dynamic city in Vietnam. With the cooperation of this capable and reputable partner, Uncle Joe's Mint Balls believes that success and expansion in the Vietnam market will be rapid and sustainable.

John Winnard, Joint Managing Director of Wigan-based Uncle Joe’s, commented: “Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls are well known throughout the UK, but we continue to make a concerted effort to grow our international trade, and overseas trade shows are a perfect way for us to do this.”

Joint managing directors John and Antony Winnard

“It is great that our first major order for Vietnam has come after a fabulous 2023 during which we celebrated our 125th year as a traditional UK confectionery manufacturing family business."