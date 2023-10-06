UPDATE: Motorist arrested for drug-driving after biker suffers 'life-changing injuries' in Wigan road smash
Police have also confirmed that the driver of a car thought to have been involved in the collision on Victoria Street in Newtown was later arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
The street was blocked off for hours and traffic diverted after the crash.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 6.45am this morning (Friday October 6), officers responded to reports of an RTC in Victoria Street, Wigan.
“One man was taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.
“One man, aged 20, has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.
“Inquiries are ongoing.2
A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, following an RTC involving a motorbike and car.”