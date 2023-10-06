News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

UPDATE: Motorist arrested for drug-driving after biker suffers 'life-changing injuries' in Wigan road smash

A motorcyclist has suffered “life-changing injuries” in an horrific early morning road smash in Wigan.
By Alan Weston
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have also confirmed that the driver of a car thought to have been involved in the collision on Victoria Street in Newtown was later arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

The street was blocked off for hours and traffic diverted after the crash.

Read More
Wigan pervert jailed for historical child sex offences
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Victoria Street, Newtown, this morningEmergency services at the scene of the crash in Victoria Street, Newtown, this morning
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Victoria Street, Newtown, this morning
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 6.45am this morning (Friday October 6), officers responded to reports of an RTC in Victoria Street, Wigan.

“One man was taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

“One man, aged 20, has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

“Inquiries are ongoing.2

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, following an RTC involving a motorbike and car.”

Anyone with information about the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 55111.

Related topics:WiganPoliceRTC