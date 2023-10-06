Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have also confirmed that the driver of a car thought to have been involved in the collision on Victoria Street in Newtown was later arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

The street was blocked off for hours and traffic diverted after the crash.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Victoria Street, Newtown, this morning

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 6.45am this morning (Friday October 6), officers responded to reports of an RTC in Victoria Street, Wigan.

“One man was taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

“One man, aged 20, has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

“Inquiries are ongoing.2

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, following an RTC involving a motorbike and car.”