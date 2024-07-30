Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concern is growing about a missing Wigan teenager who has been missing since the weekend.

GMP said Riley is 15 years old and was last seen at his home in Standish on Saturday (July 27).

Riley is described as a white male, 5ft 10, slim build, wearing black and yellow trainers, yellow sports t-shirt and a coat. He has mousey brown hair longer on top with a curly fringe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riley, 15, was last seen at his Standish home on July 27

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Riley and want to make sure he is are safe and well.