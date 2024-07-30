Urgent appeal for help to find missing Wigan teen
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Concern is growing about a missing Wigan teenager who has been missing since the weekend.
GMP said Riley is 15 years old and was last seen at his home in Standish on Saturday (July 27).
Riley is described as a white male, 5ft 10, slim build, wearing black and yellow trainers, yellow sports t-shirt and a coat. He has mousey brown hair longer on top with a curly fringe.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Riley and want to make sure he is are safe and well.
Anyone with information about Riley’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting reference MSP/06LL/0001897/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.