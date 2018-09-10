VIDEO: Wigan 10k hailed the 'best ever'

Thousands of runners will be stretching their weary legs today and proudly showing off their medals after taking part in the Wigan 10k.



The sixth annual event proved to be a huge success, with people of all ages and abilities running and walking the course on Sunday.

The race gets under way

Other news: Fund-raiser launched in memory of brother of Wigan Warriors star Sarginson



Organisers said it was "an absolutely awesome day" and "it might just about have been the best ever!"

Watch our Facebook Live video from the start of the race here



First across the finish line in 31 minutes 51 seconds was Daniel Cliffe, from Liverpool Harriers And Athletic Club, while the first woman was Wigan Phoenix's Vicky Bryant in 40 minutes two seconds.

They were followed by thousands of runners, many raising money for good causes, aiming for a personal best or simply completing the challenge.

Supporters lined the streets along the course, particularly in the town centre and at Mesnes Park, to cheer on the participants as they passed.

Everyone was given a medal and goody bag as they completed the race, with live music and a European food market in the town centre proving popular afterwards.

The race was followed by a family mile, which youngsters and their parents enthusiastically completed.