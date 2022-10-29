News you can trust since 1853
Viral video shows shocking incident on a Wigan housing estate

A woman and child were just feet away from being hit by a car during shocking scenes on a Wigan housing estate.

By Sian Jones
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2022, 11:13pm

A video circulating on social media shows two men involved in a fight where one male was also ran over on two occasions before the car narrowly misses the innocent bystanders on Kitt Green Road.

Punches are thrown after the vehicle crashes into a fence before a male jumps out of the car with a weapon.

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for information and are awaiting a response.

