Hurricane Erin: Met Office forecasts increased likelihood of rain - When is it forecast to rain in Wigan?
The Met Office has said there is an increased likelihood of rain next week, as the remnants of Hurricane Erin could affect the UK.
On next week’s weather, Alex Deakin, Met Office meteorologist, said: “There is an increased likelihood of rain, probably still warm because that low pressure is likely to bring some tropical air or some winds up from the south west, whether it’s actually the remnants of Erin or another area of low pressure that brings in the cloud and the rain, it is still likely to be bringing in the winds from a relatively warm sea.
“But there is that increased uncertainty due to the position of Erin. We are not going to get hit by a hurricane. It won’t be a hurricane as it changes over by the time we go through the course of the weekend, but the remnants of Erin may well impact our weather one way or another as we go through next week.”
BBC weather’s forecast is currently showing rain for Wigan on August 28, 29, 30 and 31 and September 1 and 2.