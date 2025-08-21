Watch the Met Office’s 10 day trend, as the remnants of Hurricane Erin could affect the weather in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has said there is an increased likelihood of rain next week, as the remnants of Hurricane Erin could affect the UK.

On next week’s weather, Alex Deakin, Met Office meteorologist, said: “There is an increased likelihood of rain, probably still warm because that low pressure is likely to bring some tropical air or some winds up from the south west, whether it’s actually the remnants of Erin or another area of low pressure that brings in the cloud and the rain, it is still likely to be bringing in the winds from a relatively warm sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there is that increased uncertainty due to the position of Erin. We are not going to get hit by a hurricane. It won’t be a hurricane as it changes over by the time we go through the course of the weekend, but the remnants of Erin may well impact our weather one way or another as we go through next week.”

BBC weather’s forecast is currently showing rain for Wigan on August 28, 29, 30 and 31 and September 1 and 2.