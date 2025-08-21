Hurricane Erin: Met Office forecasts increased likelihood of rain - When is it forecast to rain in Wigan?

By Jessica Martin
Published 21st Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
Watch the Met Office’s 10 day trend, as the remnants of Hurricane Erin could affect the weather in the UK.

The Met Office has said there is an increased likelihood of rain next week, as the remnants of Hurricane Erin could affect the UK.

On next week’s weather, Alex Deakin, Met Office meteorologist, said: “There is an increased likelihood of rain, probably still warm because that low pressure is likely to bring some tropical air or some winds up from the south west, whether it’s actually the remnants of Erin or another area of low pressure that brings in the cloud and the rain, it is still likely to be bringing in the winds from a relatively warm sea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But there is that increased uncertainty due to the position of Erin. We are not going to get hit by a hurricane. It won’t be a hurricane as it changes over by the time we go through the course of the weekend, but the remnants of Erin may well impact our weather one way or another as we go through next week.”

BBC weather’s forecast is currently showing rain for Wigan on August 28, 29, 30 and 31 and September 1 and 2.

Related topics:Met OfficeWiganVideo
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice