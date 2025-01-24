In pictures: the damage caused as Storm Eowyn batters Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 07:53 BST
Storm Eowyn has been battering much of the UK – and Wigan did not escape unscathed.

Across the country on Friday, rail services, flights and ferries have been axed, thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power, buildings have been badly damaged and roads have been closed.

While Wigan has not been in the eye of the storm, it has still experienced strong winds which have caused damage and disruption.

We asked readers to send us their pictures and they included trees being uprooted, a wall collapsing, hoarding being knocked down and even a trampoline being caught in the wind.

A footpath in Orrell is blocked by a fallen tree

1. Storm Eowyn

A footpath in Orrell is blocked by a fallen tree Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Hoarding was blown down on Warrington Lane, Scholes

2. Storm Eowyn

Hoarding was blown down on Warrington Lane, Scholes Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A fallen tree

3. Storm Eowyn

A fallen tree Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A trampoline was caught in the strong winds on Whelley, Whelley

4. Storm Eowyn

A trampoline was caught in the strong winds on Whelley, Whelley Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WiganStorm Éowyn
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice