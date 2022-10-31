Lancashire braces for heavy rain as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

A spell of heavy rain is expected to hit most of the county overnight, with the Met Office warning flooding was “likely” in areas.

A yellow weather warning has subsequently been issued and will be in place from 8pm on Monday (October 31) to 8am on Tuesday (November 1).

Up to 50mm rain could fall in three to four hours in places, which could lead to “some surface water impacts and delays to transport”.

“An area of rain will move northwards overnight, turning heavy for a time before clearing away northeast on Tuesday morning,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.

“While many places are unlikely to see impacts, it is possible that the rain band could become slow moving for a time giving localised accumulations of 20-30 mm in two to three hours and perhaps 40-50mm in three to four hours.”

What should I expect?

Lancashire is set to be battered by heavy rain (Credit: Osman Rana)

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

What is a yellow weather warning?

Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations.

The Met Office website says that ‘many people’ may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected.

