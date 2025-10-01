Watch the Met Office’s Deep Dive video, as 50mph gusts and heavy rain is forecast for Wigan.

The Met Office has named a deep area of low-pressure Storm Amy - the first named storm of the 2025/26 season.

Storm Amy is expected to develop rapidly as it approaches the UK on Friday October 3, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to many northern and western areas.

The forecaster says Storm Amy’s evolution is being closely monitored, with its development influenced by the remnants of Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda over the tropical Atlantic. These systems have accelerated the jet stream, contributing to the formation and intensification of Storm Amy.

Tom Crabtree, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said; “Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale force winds across northern and western regions, with gusts widely reaching 50 to 60 miles per hour inland in northern Britain, and potentially reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour in places. With even stronger gusts on exposed coasts and hills, mainly in the northwest.

“Heavy rainfall is also expected, in particular over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30-50 mm in 6-9 hours, increasing the risk of localised flooding. Forecasts and warnings will be updated as the situation becomes more clear, therefore it is important to keep an eye forecast for your area over the coming days.”

The Met Office is currently forecasting rain for Wigan on Friday October 3 and Saturday October 4. 50mph wind gusts are also forecast for Wigan on Saturday.