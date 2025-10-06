More trees damaged by strong winds as Storm Amy blows through Wigan
We reported yesterday that a number of trees had been blown over and railway services were affected by flooding.
There have since been further reports of fallen trees, including one at St Elizabeth’s Church in Aspull.
Coun James Palmer reported on social media that a tree at the Clayhole in Hindley Green had also suffered damage.
He said: “Another weeping willow has succumbed to the winds on the Clayhole. This time at the bottom of Westlake Grove .
“Unfortunately this tree will have to be felled in the coming weeks as it poses too much of a risk to residents
“Again, special thanks to the out-of-hours lads who responded and made the tree safe.
“A tree can be replaced, a person can't!”
The Met Office said that the “swirl of cloud” associated with Storm Amy has now moved away towards Scandinavia.