The clean-up operation continues after Storm Amy brought strong winds and heavy rain to the borough over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We reported yesterday that a number of trees had been blown over and railway services were affected by flooding.

There have since been further reports of fallen trees, including one at St Elizabeth’s Church in Aspull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun James Palmer reported on social media that a tree at the Clayhole in Hindley Green had also suffered damage.

A fallen tree at St Elizabeth's Church in Aspull

He said: “Another weeping willow has succumbed to the winds on the Clayhole. This time at the bottom of Westlake Grove .

“Unfortunately this tree will have to be felled in the coming weeks as it poses too much of a risk to residents

“Again, special thanks to the out-of-hours lads who responded and made the tree safe.

“A tree can be replaced, a person can't!”

The Met Office said that the “swirl of cloud” associated with Storm Amy has now moved away towards Scandinavia.