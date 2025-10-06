More trees damaged by strong winds as Storm Amy blows through Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Oct 2025, 07:54 BST
The clean-up operation continues after Storm Amy brought strong winds and heavy rain to the borough over the weekend.

We reported yesterday that a number of trees had been blown over and railway services were affected by flooding.

There have since been further reports of fallen trees, including one at St Elizabeth’s Church in Aspull.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun James Palmer reported on social media that a tree at the Clayhole in Hindley Green had also suffered damage.

A fallen tree at St Elizabeth's Church in Aspullplaceholder image
A fallen tree at St Elizabeth's Church in Aspull

He said: “Another weeping willow has succumbed to the winds on the Clayhole. This time at the bottom of Westlake Grove .

“Unfortunately this tree will have to be felled in the coming weeks as it poses too much of a risk to residents

“Again, special thanks to the out-of-hours lads who responded and made the tree safe.

“A tree can be replaced, a person can't!”

The Met Office said that the “swirl of cloud” associated with Storm Amy has now moved away towards Scandinavia.

Related topics:Storm AmyWiganJames PalmerMet Office
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice