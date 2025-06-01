Northern lights: Met Office map shows where aurora borealis could be visible in UK tonight as red alert issued

By Jessica Martin
Published 1st Jun 2025, 16:45 BST

Watch a map published by the Met Office showing where the northern lights could be visible in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland tonight.

A Met Office map shows where and when the northern lights could be visible in the UK on June 1.

Posting to X, the Met Office said: “There's a chance of seeing the aurora tonight, possibly as far south as the Midlands and Wales. Most likely though, the northern lights will be visible for Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, where clear skies allow.”

AuroraWatch UK red alert

AuroraWatch UK has issued a red alert, meaning “it is likely that aurora will be visible by eye and camera from anywhere in the UK.”

A Met Office map shows where the northern lights could be visible tonight.A Met Office map shows where the northern lights could be visible tonight.
A Met Office map shows where the northern lights could be visible tonight. | Met Office

Where exactly are the northern lights?

The northern lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".

Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.

Where in the UK can you see the northern lights?

The best places to see the northern lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.

What time should I look for the northern lights?

The best sightings of the northern lights are when the skies are darkest - normally around midnight.

