Resident captures storm front looming over Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
A dramatic storm front was captured moving over Wigan.

The image, taken just before the storm struck, shows a dense, dark cloud mass sweeping across the skyline, creating a stark contrast against the otherwise calm residential setting.

placeholder image
Wigan was under a storm warning for most of the weekend but the borough seemed to escape relatively unscathed.

Conditions are expected to remain unsettled over the next few days., with further heavy showers bringing the continued risk of thunder and hail

