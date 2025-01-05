Football Liverpool vs Manchester United: Footage shows snowy roads in Anfield as Liverpool give update on game
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Footage shows a layer of snow in Anfield, as Liverpool issue an update on their match against Manchester United.
Footage shows snow-coated roads in Anfield, as Liverpool give an update on their match against Manchester United later today (January 5).
The Premier League game is due to kick off at 4.30pm.
Liverpool FC have confirmed that the fixture will go ahead.
In a statement, Liverpool FC said: “Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions. We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.“
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.