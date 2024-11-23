Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Rail has issued a list of cancelled and disrupted services today (November 23) as Storm Bert reaches the UK.

Storm Bert has brought further snow and icy conditions, causing travel disruption across the country. As well as disruption to train services, delays have also been reported at Newcastle Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport.

Here’s a list of all the cancelled or currently disrupted train services.

Storm Bert will cause widespread disruption. | Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

Northern Rail services which will be cancelled or disrupted:

Train services between Blackpool North and York will be cancelled or revised.

Train services between Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley will be cancelled.

Train services between Bradford Forster Square and Skipton will be cancelled.

Train services between Leeds and Bradford Forster Square will be cancelled.

Train services between Leeds and Ilkley will be cancelled.

Train services between Leeds and Skipton will be cancelled or revised.

Train services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds via Bradford Interchange will be cancelled or revised.

Train services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds via Brighouse will be cancelled or revised.

Train services between Barrow-In-Furness and Carlisle may be cancelled or delayed.

Train services between Lancaster and Barrow-In-Furness will be cancelled.

Train services between Manchester Victoria and Clitheroe may be cancelled or revised.

Northern Rail said: “Any Northern ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption. Customers can use ticket acceptance with Transpennine Express.”

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said: “Please remember that if you’re travelling with us today, we strongly advise you to check your journey before leaving for the station. Stay safe everyone and as always, do get in touch with any queries.”

The latest LNER service updates are available here.

The Met Office has issued a number of severe weather warnings for snow, ice, wind and rain for the weekend.

Dan Holley, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “Storm Bert marks a shift to much milder air and wintry hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, but heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, especially over higher ground, and warnings are in place.

“Heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western parts of the UK, will also bring impacts for some with a number of warnings in place. We expect 50-75 mm of rainfall quite widely within the warning areas, but in excess of 100 mm is possible over high ground in parts of Wales and southwest England.

“In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend and periods of strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and bring the potential for travel disruption, as well as flooding for some.”