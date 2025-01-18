The nine Wigan postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment
Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.
Cold weather payments: what are they?
The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).
Cold weather payments: who is eligible?
People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:
Pension Credit
Income Support
Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
Universal Credit
Support for Mortgage Interest
You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.
Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?
Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.
Cold weather payments: Wigan postcodes currently eligible
So far, the Wigan postcode areas that are eligible for a cold weather payment are:
M29 Pemberton, Wigan
M46 Pemberton, Wigan
WN1 Pemberton, Wigan
WN2 Pemberton, Wigan
WN3 Pemberton, Wigan
WN4 Pemberton, Wigan
WN5 Pemberton, Wigan
WN6 Pemberton, Wigan
WN7 Leigh, Wigan
