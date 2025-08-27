People are invited to have their say on proposed options to reduce flood risk in a Wigan community at a public drop-in organised by the Environment Agency

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special event is focusing on Hindley but the options form part of the wider Hindley, Platt Bridge and Abram Proposed Flood Risk Management Scheme.

The Environment Agency is working closely with Wigan Council, Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and United Utilities (UU) on reducing flood risk in those areas following the New Year’s Day flooding in Platt Bridge and Abram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This resulted in an Action Plan to manage flood risk from all sources.

A graphic showing the options tabled by the Environment Agency to mitigate flood risks in Hindley

In Hindley, specifically, the options put forward by the Environment Agency include new flood walls; channel improvements to Borsdane Brook, like replacing footbridges; installing property level flood protection; and improving surface water drainage.

More broadly, the proposals could see flood storage areas at Aspull; Low Hill Flash Nature Reserve; and Victoria Fields.

There is also a potential plan for natural flood management measures in Borsdane Woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency is helping deliver the government's commitment to invest a record £2.65bn over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones.

Borsdane Brook at Hindley close to overflowing on January 1

Environment Agency Flood Risk Manager, Nick Pearson, said: “We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.

“I encourage people to come to this drop in and help us finalise this new plan to reduce flood risk in the area.”

The public drop-in about the options to reduce flood risk in Hindley is being held at Hindley Community Association, Tudor House, 8 Liverpool Road, Hindley, WN2 3HU on Wednesday September3 2025 between 3.30pm and 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency has completed building a new hydraulic model of Borsdane Brook and Heybrook and is now testing these different proposed options to see how effective they are at reducing river flooding.

As far as Platt Bridge and Abram are concerned, Makerfield MP: Josh Simons has organised a meeting on Monday September 1 between 6pm and 8pm at St Nathaniel’s Church, Church Road, Platt Bridge, to talk about the New Year’s Day flooding and the work that has happened since in Platt Bridge and Abram.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Mr Simons will be talking for the first hour and then the Environment Agency, UU, Wigan Council and GMCA staff will be on hand during this time to show the Action Plan, the work that has already been carried out, the flood risk options, answer questions and listen to views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An EA spokesperson said: “Despite our efforts, we cannot prevent all flooding.

"It’s vital everyone knows the threat to them and how to keep loved ones, property, and possession safe.

"Go to the Gov.uk website – gov.uk/flood - to sign up for Environment Agency flood warnings, receive information on the risk in your area and what to do in a flood.”