Wigan weather: Met Office forecasts temperatures to reach 24°C

By Jessica Martin
Published 26th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Watch the Met Office’s video forecast, as temperatures are expected to surge.

Temperatures are forecast to surge in the UK, with some areas forecast to reach the mid 20s.

The Met Office’s temperature map shows temperatures of 20°C and higher in Wigan from Sunday (April 27), peaking on Wednesday (April 30) at 16:00 - when it’s forecast to be 24°C.

David Oliver, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “Next week’s conditions are likely to fall just outside of official Met Office heatwave thresholds. However, this shouldn’t lead to any disappointment as many can anticipate a very fine spell of weather with temperatures reaching 27°C during the middle of the week.

People enjoying warm weather during a heatwave in London. (Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images)People enjoying warm weather during a heatwave in London. (Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
People enjoying warm weather during a heatwave in London. (Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images) | Hollie Adams / Getty Image

“We are not expecting the April UK temperature record to be broken, but some locations may nudge local records.

“Often warm spells are driven by warmer air arriving from further south, but the origins of next week’s air are from Scandinavia and central Europe. This air mass will be warmed by compression as the high pressure begins to build, and this warmth will be boosted by daytime heating from the April sun.”

