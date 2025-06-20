A Met Office map shows when heavy downpours are forecast to hit Wigan, as a thunderstorm warning is issued.

A Met Office thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wigan.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place from 17:00 on June 21 to 03:00 on June 22.

The warning reads: “Thunderstorms may cause some impacts in places on Saturday evening and night.“

A Met Office map shows rain is forecast to hit Wigan at 15:00 on June 21. | Met Office

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Whilst some showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected during Saturday afternoon, further and potentially intense thunderstorms are likely to develop during Saturday evening across northwest England and perhaps northeast Wales. Whilst there is still some uncertainty in when and where these develop, thunderstorms could produce a combination of frequent lightning, large hail, strong winds and heavy rain (in places, 30-40 mm in less than 2 hours) as they move northeast into northeast England and perhaps southeast Scotland overnight. Thunderstorms are expected to move offshore into the North Sea during the latter part of Saturday night.“

North West England weather forecast

June 21 day

Very warm and humid with hazy sunny spells during the morning. Scattered showers, some thundery, breaking out, with localised torrential downpours and large hail later. Becoming very muggy. Light winds. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

June 21 night

Heavy, thundery showers continuing into this evening before clearing northeastwards overnight. Remaining often cloudy with some drizzle over the hills. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

June 22

Bright or sunny spells and a few showers on Sunday to start. Heavier, showery outbreaks of rain then sweeping through during later in the afternoon. Feeling fresher than of late. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

June 23 to June 25

A mixture of sunshine and showers on Monday. Cloudier on Tuesday with patchy drizzle over the hills and occasional brighter breaks. Sunny spells and the odd shower on Wednesday.

