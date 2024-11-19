Wintry weather arrives in Wigan as temperatures drop and snow falls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan woke up to a blanket of snow as the first cold snap of the winter arrived.

Rain turned into sleet and then snow on Monday evening as temperatures fell and there were wintry scenes across Wigan as people opened their curtains on Tuesday morning.

Wigan Council said its gritters would be out from 4pm on Monday and again at 10pm in a bid to keep main roads clear.

There were reports of some school buses running late on Tuesday and visitors to Haigh Woodland Park were advised to “drive with great care” due to snow on the roads there.

But overall there seemed to be only minor disruption in Wigan due to the weather.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for much of the north of England, which runs until 11am on Tuesday and warns of disruption due to snow.

The day is expected to turn dry and bright, with plenty of sunny spells, but will feel cold with brisk northerly winds.