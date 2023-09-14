Wigan architects shortlisted for two national prizes
This recognition comes as a testament to the firm's dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of architectural design.
The two awards for which the firm has been shortlisted are the AJ Architecture Awards 2023 and the Brick Development Association Awards 2023. These accolades recognise the firm's exceptional commitment to blending tradition with modernity in their transformative renovation of St Luke's Church and its new build church hall in Blackburn.
The project helps to breathe new life into a challenged community; the design of the hall prioritises inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that all members of the community can access and use as much of the building as possible, and its courtyard. The bold design is intended to fulfil the client's space and amenity requirements and become a beacon for its community.