News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wigan architects shortlisted for two national prizes

Patrick Wilson Architects of Library Street, Wigan, are thrilled to announce that their outstanding project, St Luke's Church Hall, has been shortlisted for not one but two prestigious national architecture awards.
By Patrick WilsonContributor
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This recognition comes as a testament to the firm's dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of architectural design.

Read More
Wigan drug peddler sentenced to four years in prison after police spotted suspic...

The two awards for which the firm has been shortlisted are the AJ Architecture Awards 2023 and the Brick Development Association Awards 2023. These accolades recognise the firm's exceptional commitment to blending tradition with modernity in their transformative renovation of St Luke's Church and its new build church hall in Blackburn.

St Luke's Church HallSt Luke's Church Hall
St Luke's Church Hall
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project helps to breathe new life into a challenged community; the design of the hall prioritises inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that all members of the community can access and use as much of the building as possible, and its courtyard. The bold design is intended to fulfil the client's space and amenity requirements and become a beacon for its community.

The team at Patrick Wilstron architects expressed their gratitude and excitement about the nominations, saying: "We are truly honoured to be shortlisted for these esteemed awards. St Luke's Church Hall was a labour of love, and we are elated to see our efforts recognised on a national stage."

The winners of the awards will be announced in November, and the firm eagerly anticipate the results and are proud to represent Wigan and the North West on this distinguished platform.

Related topics:WiganBlackburnNorth West