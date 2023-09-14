Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This recognition comes as a testament to the firm's dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of architectural design.

The two awards for which the firm has been shortlisted are the AJ Architecture Awards 2023 and the Brick Development Association Awards 2023. These accolades recognise the firm's exceptional commitment to blending tradition with modernity in their transformative renovation of St Luke's Church and its new build church hall in Blackburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Luke's Church Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project helps to breathe new life into a challenged community; the design of the hall prioritises inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that all members of the community can access and use as much of the building as possible, and its courtyard. The bold design is intended to fulfil the client's space and amenity requirements and become a beacon for its community.

The team at Patrick Wilstron architects expressed their gratitude and excitement about the nominations, saying: "We are truly honoured to be shortlisted for these esteemed awards. St Luke's Church Hall was a labour of love, and we are elated to see our efforts recognised on a national stage."