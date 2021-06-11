Wigan band Stanleys release new single

Stanleys

The four-piece has released its latest song today (Friday), giving fans their first taste of a four-track EP which will hit the shelves in autumn.

Stanleys, made up of vocalist Tom Concannon, guitarist Jake Dorsman, bassist Harry Ivory and drummer and singer Rob Hilton, combines the ‘80s sounds of groups like Joy Division and the Stone Roses with a modern energy on the latest single, which lyrically deals with the subject of moving on from your home town and familiar roots.

Six-stringer Jake said: “We’ve got quite a retro sound but with a modern twist. Our guitar has a lot of the sound of people like Johnny Marr from The Smiths but then there’s a modern, indie energy to our music.

“I’ve not heard other bands who sound like what we’re doing, which is a good thing.

“Look Back was written last summer in the middle of the pandemic. It’s about going out in search of your lifelong dreams, not looking back and focusing on the future.

The message is that there is a brighter day.”

Stanleys are also looking forward as they hope to return to the live arena this year as the Covid-19 restrictions and regulations continue to be eased and rolled back.

The band hopes its latest EP will be out in mid-September and that it will then be able to hit the road for gigs across the country.

The artistic sector has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus and Stanleys say the lockdowns and bans on public events such as gigs have been tough.

Jake said: “The last year and a bit has been difficult. The whole reason you are in a band is to play gigs. When you’ve not got that cornerstone it is quite difficult.”

Stanleys are part of an extremely strong Wigan music scene at the moment which has seen considerable success for groups such as The Lathums and The Lottery Winners from Leigh as well as others like Flechettes.

Jake says the group hopes to do its bit for nurturing further borough talent in the future by taking other young up-and-coming Wigan groups out on tour to play live and share the bill with them.

Stanleys also have ambitions to hit the festival circuit and are hoping to bag slots at large outdoor events such as Kendal Calling which other groups from the borough have previously played with considerable success.

Jake spoke about how the groups in Wigan all know each other and are enjoying their current achievements while forming a close-knit scene.

He said: “The Wigan music scene is so good at the moment. We’re practising at The Fire Within along with The Lathums, Flechettes, The Lottery Winners, Joe Astley and others. It’s really good.

“There are two ways you can look at it. There’s the competitive side of it, thinking that if other bands can do it we can do it too, but the other aspect of it is the friendship. We can help each other out.

“If someone gets a good gig or is successful we can help other bands with contacts, opportunities and invites to play.

“We’ve created something good and it definitely spurs us on.”

Look Back, by Stanleys, is out today. Find out more at https://ditto.fm/look_back/ or follow the band on Twitter @Stanleysband_