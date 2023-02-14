Steven Pennington (far left) helped rescue a woman trapped in a building in Hatay after tracing her voice for 17 hours

Steven Pennington, from Leigh Fire Station, was part of a group which spent 17 hours tunnelling through the wreckage of building in Hatay, to find the woman by tracing her voice.

A video posted by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office on Facebook, shows her relief after being pulled from the debris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 35,000 people have died so far, following two devastating earthquakes which hit the southern region of Turkey and northern Syria.

Steven is one of four firefighters from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), which also includes Leigh Watch Manager Mike Hirst, who flew to the country last week as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad