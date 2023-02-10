Watch Manager Mike Hirst and firefighter Steven Pennington, who are part of Leigh Technical Rescue Unit’s, red watch team, are in the city of Hatay as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR).

Mike is the deputy leader for one of the 13 personnel crews while Steven is is the heavy lift specialist within the same group.

The pair join two other firefighters from the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) who flew out to the country earlier this week following the disaster, which has killed more than 20,000 people so far with that number still expected to rise.

Left to right: Steven Pennington, Dave Hedgecock, Martin Foran and Mike Hirst

An update from GMFRS said: “They are bringing their specialist skills to the search and rescue efforts taking place after the devastating earthquake.

“They've sent us an update on what they've been doing in the city of Hatay.

“Station Manager Martin Foran (Ramsbottom and Heywood) is performing the role of Ops Commander and is responsible for two crews consisting of 13 personnel each.

The earthquake has killed more than 20,000 people so far

"Watch Manager Mike Hirst (Leigh Technical Rescue Unit, red watch) is the deputy crew leader for one of these crews.

"Firefighter Steve Pennington (Leigh TRU, red watch) is the heavy lift specialist within that crew and firefighter Dave Hedgecock (Ashton-under-Lyne Technical Rescue Unit, green watch) is a search and rescue technician along with the others.

“You can see from the pictures the incredibly difficult conditions they are facing.”