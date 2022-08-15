Wigan borough house evacuated after car smashes into front of it

Emergency services rushed to a house in the borough when a car crashed into the front of it.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:36 pm

People had to be evacuated from the house on Maple Crescent, in Westleigh, in the early hours of Monday amid concerns for the safety of the building.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 2am we were called to reports of an incident on Maple Crescent, Leigh, in which a vehicle had collided with a mid-terraced property causing damage to the front of the building.

Maple Crescent in Westleigh

“One fire engine and the technical response unit from Leigh fire station attended. The property was evacuated as a precaution, and crews isolated the gas and electricity supplies and stabilized the structure before handing over to colleagues from the local authority and Greater Manchester Police.

“Firefighters were in attendance for around an hour and three quarters.”

North West Ambulance Service was not required to attend.

