Wigan borough residents flee home in early hours after arson attack
Firefighters took quick action when a blaze broke out in the early hours.
They were called to Kenilworth Drive, in Higher Folds, at 2.40am on Sunday to tackle a fire in a brick outbuilding located between two houses.
The flames were spreading to one of the properties and smoke was getting inside, so they had to work quickly to prevent the fire taking hold and causing serious damage.
Most Popular
Crews from Leigh removed the roof from the outbuilding to tackle the fire and while there was damage to a back door and window at one of the houses, the flames did not spread further.
Residents in the houses had managed to get outside before firefighters arrived and no-one was hurt.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately so police were informed.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.