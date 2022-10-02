Wigan borough residents flee home in early hours after arson attack

They were called to Kenilworth Drive, in Higher Folds, at 2.40am on Sunday to tackle a fire in a brick outbuilding located between two houses.

The flames were spreading to one of the properties and smoke was getting inside, so they had to work quickly to prevent the fire taking hold and causing serious damage.

Kenilworth Drive

Crews from Leigh removed the roof from the outbuilding to tackle the fire and while there was damage to a back door and window at one of the houses, the flames did not spread further.

Residents in the houses had managed to get outside before firefighters arrived and no-one was hurt.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately so police were informed.