Wigan borough restoration site now operating entirely on renewable energy

Green Earth Developments Group has worked with Sterling Capital Asset Finance Ltd., Environ Consultants Ltd. and Landfill Projects Ltd. to upgrade the landfill gas engines and electrical circuits at the Whitehead Restoration Site.

The old gas engines were oversized for the amount of gas now generated from the landfill site and were running at <25% efficiency, causing significant energy losses. In addition, the electricity generated was being exporting to the national grid rather than being used on site.

The new solution uses a smaller more efficient containerised Scania 250kW engine that will now operate at >90% efficiency. Importantly, the electricity produced will now be used onsite for the leachate plant and other site services.

New Engine At Whitehead Restoration

Previously the engines generated 2000 MWh of electricity per year. The site currently uses ca. 750MWh a year so we expect the site will therefore now run 100% off the electricity generated from the waste landfill gas. The capture, cleaning and utilisation of landfill gas for power generation is classed as renewable energy.