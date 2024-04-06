Wigan borough road remains closed after crane overturns and hits house, starting fire
Photographs have been posted on social media showing the vehicle on its side and the crane inside the property on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton.
Emergency services rushed to the two-storey house on Saturday morning, but fortunately no-one was injured in the incident.
It is understood the crane was moving a large container when it crashed into the house, causing a fire to break out.
Firefighters worked to isolate the gas and electricity supplies to the property, as well as clear up fuel spilled onto the road, to make sure the area was safe.
Flapper Fold Lane has been closed to traffic and nearby department store Ena Mill has shut its doors for the rest of the day.
There appears to be extensive damage to the house and help is being given to its residents as they look for somewhere else to live.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 10.30am today, firefighters were called to reports of a crane that had fallen through the side of a residential property in Atherton, Wigan.
“One fire engine from Atherton fire station quickly arrived at the scene, where a lorry carrying the crane had overturned in the roadway. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) established a cordon on the street, while firefighters worked to isolate the gas and electricity to the property and clear spilled fuel from the roadway.
“The scene has now been left with GMP and the crane operating company to arrange recovery of the crane. The occupants are being supported by the local authority to find temporary accommodation.”
A 100m cordon remained in place along Flapper Fold Lane on Saturday afternoon.
Sergeant Luke Mclachlan, from GMP’s Wigan and Leigh district, said: “Officers are working, alongside emergency services, to investigate and clean up an incident involving a crane colliding with a residential building.
“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing to find out how this happened.
“A scene is expected to remain in place until later today and we ask members of the public to please avoid the area.
“We would like to thank you for your patience while we respond to this incident.”
