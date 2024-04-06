Wigan borough road remains closed after crane overturns and hits house, starting fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Photographs have been posted on social media showing the vehicle on its side and the crane inside the property on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton.

Emergency services rushed to the two-storey house on Saturday morning, but fortunately no-one was injured in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the crane was moving a large container when it crashed into the house, causing a fire to break out.

Firefighters worked to isolate the gas and electricity supplies to the property, as well as clear up fuel spilled onto the road, to make sure the area was safe.

Flapper Fold Lane has been closed to traffic and nearby department store Ena Mill has shut its doors for the rest of the day.

There appears to be extensive damage to the house and help is being given to its residents as they look for somewhere else to live.

Emergency services at the house on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, which was hit by a crane. Picture by Dave Dutton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 10.30am today, firefighters were called to reports of a crane that had fallen through the side of a residential property in Atherton, Wigan.

“One fire engine from Atherton fire station quickly arrived at the scene, where a lorry carrying the crane had overturned in the roadway. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) established a cordon on the street, while firefighters worked to isolate the gas and electricity to the property and clear spilled fuel from the roadway.

“The scene has now been left with GMP and the crane operating company to arrange recovery of the crane. The occupants are being supported by the local authority to find temporary accommodation.”

A 100m cordon remained in place along Flapper Fold Lane on Saturday afternoon.

A lorry carrying a crane has overturned and crashed into a house on Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton. Picture by Nigel Peacock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Luke Mclachlan, from GMP’s Wigan and Leigh district, said: “Officers are working, alongside emergency services, to investigate and clean up an incident involving a crane colliding with a residential building.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing to find out how this happened.

“A scene is expected to remain in place until later today and we ask members of the public to please avoid the area.