The Lathums made their debut on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm for a 45-minute set with the crowd getting bigger as each song was played.

Speaking to Far Out magazine, bassist Matt Murphy said: “Struggle got a big reaction.

"I heard a big roar, and we all wear in-ear monitors as well, so when you hear it through the monitors, you know it’s loud.”

The Lottery Winners on stage at Glastonbury

The four-piece took to social media to express their gratitude for those that turned out.

Posting on Instagram, The Lathums said: “Glastonbury words can’t describe how good that was, thank you very very much to everyone who came down.

"The memory will be with us forever."

The Lathums are now gearing up for their biggest headline show to date

Fans of the band have also been congratulating them on their performance.

Devonbytheocean on Instagram said: “Just saw you on iPlayer, amazing music and genuinely lovely people, so lovely to hear about the charity work you do.

"You deserve every success lads.”

Reece Cameron on Twitter said: “Alex Moore and Scott Concepcion’s vocals work so well together.

"Safe to say the Lathums absolutely tore apart Glastonbury this weekend.”

Frank Malley said: “Great last Glastonbury set by Elton John. Pure class.

"But did anybody check out the Lathums on Saturday?

"A brilliant new band from Wigan.

"Destined for the Pyramid stage soon.”

Fresh off their Glastonbury appearance, the group are now getting ready to perform their biggest headline show to date for an 8,000 capacity crowd at Manchester’s amphitheatre Castlefield Bowl, supported by fellow Wigan band Merry Hell on June 30.

Meanwhile The Lottery Winners also had a busy weekend at the festival.

Posting on their Facebook page, the four piece said: “Glastonbury, thank you and goodnight!

“That concludes our victory lap of Glastonbury.

"Four days, six sets, 127,083 steps, 59 miles walked, four radio interviews, a national TV spot, thousands of new fans and a weekend we’ll never forget.

“We love you. Thank you.”

The Leigh-based band recently topped the UK charts in May with their fifth album Anxiety Replacement Therapy.

