Wigan building could be demolished after firebugs start large blaze

The fire broke out at around 3.10pm on Saturday at the former Summit Centre, on Billinge Road, in Highfield.

Gareth Gray, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: "It was a large fire and we could see the black smoke as we left the station."

Two crews from Wigan and one from Hindley attended and spent around 90 minutes working to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters spent four hours at the former Summit Centre

They had to cut holes in the roof to let out the smoke and make sure the flames did not spread to a house nearby.

Firefighters spent four hours on Billinge Road on Saturday, before returning later to inspect the building.

It is thought it may need to be demolished due to the amount of structural damage caused by the fire.

The police have been informed of the incident, as it is believed to have been started deliberately.

The building was badly damaged

Mr Gray added: "It was on a busy road and I want to thank the neighbours who directed traffic for about two hours."

Three fire engines attended