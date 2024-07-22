Wigan care home resident celebrates 100th birthday

By Aaron Greaves
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Last week, a resident at a Standish-based care home celebrated her 100th birthday with family, friends and staff.

Jane Green commemorated the major milestone at Lakeside Care Home, part of the Millennium Care Group which has four homes in the North West.

Joined by her two nieces, Yvonne and Wendy, they were joined by staff from the home as they indulged on a lovely cake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jane was born in 1924 and was raised in Cornwall alongside her sister, Florence. She later moved to Wigan after marrying her husband, James.

Jane Green celebrated turning 100 at Lakeside Care HomeJane Green celebrated turning 100 at Lakeside Care Home
Jane Green celebrated turning 100 at Lakeside Care Home

Yvonne Frankson, Jane’s niece, said: “She’s the first person in the family that’s reached 100 because we live so far away we felt it was really important to come up and mark that occasion.

That’s why we’ve both come, we thought it was special. Especially because she was our mum’s sister, and we miss our mum. They were very close!”

On her celebrations, Jane said: “Oh, it was wonderful, absolutely wonderful. I’m so pleased to see them all because one I haven’t seen for 10 years. I really enjoyed it, every minute of it, and this morning I was exhausted.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Marjory, a Night Nurse, brought me this card in, honestly I had to cry because the words were so beautiful. And then I had a card from the King, yes that’s very nice!”

For more information about Lakeside Care Home please visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/care-homes/lakeside/

For more information on Millennium Care please visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/

Related topics:StandishWiganNorth WestCornwall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice