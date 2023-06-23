Wigan care home rolls out the red carpet for the mayor at its 10th birthday party

As well as Coun Kevin Anderson, Ash Tree House in Hindley welcomed family, friends and members of the local community who gathered in its sunny gardens to party with live entertainment, games, and stalls.

One resident, 99-year-old Margaret Clement, had more reasons to celebrate than most, as she had been the home’s first resident when it opened back in 2013.

Staff, residents and community members at Ash Tree House as it celebrates 10 years of caring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret said: “I have lived at Ash Tree House since the beginning, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the time I have spent here.

"It allows me to remain independent at the age of 99 and I still like to enjoy others’ company, read, or keep my mind active with crosswords or sudoku. The staff are marvellous and are always on hand to help with anything.”

The home’s deputy manager Jane Hedley was also markng her tenth year there and added: “When I started working at Ash Tree House, it was very exciting seeing a brand-new home and meeting all my work colleagues. I love it here: no two days are the same.

"One of my most cherished memories is when we first opened our home and welcomed our first few residents, including our lovely Margaret. It’s a very rewarding job and you make a real difference to not only the residents’ lives, but their loved ones’ lives too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Chris Durnan felt “proud” to see everyone come together to celebrate the occasion, saying: “I can’t thank our residents, their families, and our team members enough for making Ash Tree House the warm, welcoming, caring home it is today.