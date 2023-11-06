Wigan care home supports community grocery store
The Edge Community Grocery offers people in Wigan affordable food and free access to support courses in cooking, life skills, employment and more.
Angela Fowler, the Front of House Manager at Ash Tree House, said: “Our residents and staff members are always happy to offer a helping hand to those in need.
“We hope our donation will provide local people with some reassurance in the winter months.”
Upon receiving the donation, a representative at The Edge Community Grocery thanked the home and said: “We really appreciate you donating food to us. It’s going to go a long way in helping the people we support.”
On November 24, Ash Tree House are also partnering up with Hindley Community Sports and Social Club to host an afternoon of live music and lunch for all.