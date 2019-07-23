Wigan care homes team takes on mountain challenge to support a good cause

Residents from Wigan care homes have completed a fund-raising challenge in Snowdonia for Dementia UK.

A seven-strong team from Millenium Care, which operates several dementia care homes across the region including two in Wigan, decided to climb the 1,085m mountain to raise money for a cause very close to them and at the heart of their business.

And they were met at the summit of the mountain by four residents from Millennium homes Norley Hall and Worthington Lake, both based in Wigan.

Residents Jean, Joan and Arthur, who all live with dementia, were proud of the team and even presented them with trophies that had been inscribed with a message for each walker.

The care home residents travelled up the mountain by steam train enjoying the unbelievable views of Snowdonia. The train took one hour to reach the summit where they met with the walkers who had set off three hours prior climbing in hot temperatures.

Staff member Emily Fitzsimmons said: “We were so lucky to have picked such a glorious day to climb Snowdon, clear views of the surrounding natural beauty spurred us on all the way to the summit.

“The excitement of reaching the summit was made even more magical by the enthusiasm of the residents who couldn’t wait to give us our well done awards.”

And Katie Hitchen said: “I have never completed a challenge which is physically demanding, so I was quite nervous about the Snowdon walk. I did find it difficult, especially with the steep sections and the heat, however it was all worth it to see the joy on our residents faces and knowing how much we raised for a fantastic cause.”