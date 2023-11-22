Wigan charity's Christmas concert to celebrate those who are visually impaired

Visually impaired Wiganers, their families and carers are invited to a festive annual event at Manchester Cathedral next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blind Poet, a young choir and an up-and-coming musician are among the acts who are set to perform at sight loss charity, Henshaws, annual Christmas Carol Concert.

The event, to be held on Wednesday December 6 at Manchester Cathedral, will hear from David Steele, who is known as the Blind Poet, duo Denise Leigh and Stefan Andrusyschyn, the Henshaws Children and Young People Choir, musician Leo Hicks and the Svitoch Ukrainian Choir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous Christmas Carol Concert from Henshaws

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise and Stefan, and David Steele are registered blind, and the Henshaws Children and Young People Choir comprises of children who are visually impaired.

The evening hopes to raise awareness of sight loss as well as raise funds for the charity.

Doors open from 7pm and the performances, which will be a mix of live performances and carols sung by the attendees, will go on until 9.30pm; there will be opportunities to buy refreshments and chat with other attendees.

Named Carols By Candelight, the annual festive event is sure to be unmissable, so those interested in going are urged to buy their tickets as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Tongue, Director of Fundraising at Henshaws, said: “Our annual Christmas Carol Concert is back at Manchester Cathedral on December 6, and we are excited to hear performances from our esteemed line-up.

“David Steele - the Blind Poet, Denise Leigh and Stefan Andrusyschyn, the Henshaws Children and Young Persons’ Choir, musician Leo Hicks and the Svitoch Ukrainian Choir will all perform on the night.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone on the evening and hope you can join us to celebrate the festive period and help our charity as we move into the New Year.”

You can buy tickets to Henshaws’s Christmas Carol Concert 2023 on their dedicated webpage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult tickets cost £14 with options for concessions, children and family, as well as those who have a carer.

The event kicks off on December 6 at Manchester Cathedral from 7.20pm.