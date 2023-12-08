News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Chess Club is back!

After a four-year break Wigan Chess Club is meeting again
By John ShorttContributor
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Members played their first match against Atherton on Tuesday December 5.

And after a four-year break the club is now meeting weekly and this match marks the return of competitive chess in Wigan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Shortt from Wigan Chess Club said: “There is a big boom in chess at the moment.

Most Popular
Wigan's youngest playerWigan's youngest player
Wigan's youngest player
Read More
NHS calls for Wigan residents to get vaccinated against Covid in time for Christ...

"Many people play on the internet which is fine but there is nothing as good as playing face-to-face with a real person.

“At Wigan we have a diverse range of members of all ages and playing levels. Anyone wanting to play is welcome.”

The club meets weekly at St Jude’s Social Club Worsley Mesnes.

If you are interested in coming along please contact [email protected].

Alternatively, players in the Atherton area should contact [email protected].

Related topics:Wigan