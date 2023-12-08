After a four-year break Wigan Chess Club is meeting again

Members played their first match against Atherton on Tuesday December 5.

And after a four-year break the club is now meeting weekly and this match marks the return of competitive chess in Wigan.

John Shortt from Wigan Chess Club said: “There is a big boom in chess at the moment.

Wigan's youngest player

"Many people play on the internet which is fine but there is nothing as good as playing face-to-face with a real person.

“At Wigan we have a diverse range of members of all ages and playing levels. Anyone wanting to play is welcome.”

The club meets weekly at St Jude’s Social Club Worsley Mesnes.

If you are interested in coming along please contact [email protected].