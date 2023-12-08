Wigan Chess Club is back!
After a four-year break Wigan Chess Club is meeting again
Members played their first match against Atherton on Tuesday December 5.
And after a four-year break the club is now meeting weekly and this match marks the return of competitive chess in Wigan.
John Shortt from Wigan Chess Club said: “There is a big boom in chess at the moment.
"Many people play on the internet which is fine but there is nothing as good as playing face-to-face with a real person.