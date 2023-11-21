Wigan community centre festive lights switch-on plans revealed
The venue, off Poolstock Lane, will be celebrating the lead up to Christmas with a visit by Santa himself giving out bags of sweets to young visitors on December 7.
The centre will open at 6pm and children are invited to have their faces painted and to tell Father Christmas what presents they are looking forward to getting this year.
At around 6.30pm everyone will be invited to go outside to join in with carol singing led by Golborne Brass Band and the lights adorning the building and an 8ft Christmas tree will be switched on.
Afterwards there will be free hot pot, hot drinks and mince pies inside and a post box for letters to be posted to Santa.
Centre volunteer David Hurst said: "Thanks to donations from local councillors Brighter Borough fund the whole event is free and if the weather is unkind the singing will be held in the halls.
"We would love to see the communities of Worsley Mesnes and Hawkley Hall coming together to celebrate the Christmas season."