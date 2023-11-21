Clifton Street Community Centre in Worsley Mesnes will light up for the festive season with community carols and a visit by Father Christmas.

The venue, off Poolstock Lane, will be celebrating the lead up to Christmas with a visit by Santa himself giving out bags of sweets to young visitors on December 7.

The centre will open at 6pm and children are invited to have their faces painted and to tell Father Christmas what presents they are looking forward to getting this year.

Clifton Street Community Centre in Worsley Mesnes

At around 6.30pm everyone will be invited to go outside to join in with carol singing led by Golborne Brass Band and the lights adorning the building and an 8ft Christmas tree will be switched on.

Afterwards there will be free hot pot, hot drinks and mince pies inside and a post box for letters to be posted to Santa.

Centre volunteer David Hurst said: "Thanks to donations from local councillors Brighter Borough fund the whole event is free and if the weather is unkind the singing will be held in the halls.